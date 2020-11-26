Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 November 26, 2020

SamsungSecu 40,100 UP 700
KG DONGBU STL 8,740 DN 110
SAMSUNG C&T 122,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 4,100 DN 5
SAMSUNG CARD 34,250 UP 150
SamsungEng 14,200 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 21,050 DN 350
KT 24,100 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL155500 DN2000
LOTTE TOUR 17,000 UP 50
LG Uplus 11,950 UP 550
SAMSUNG LIFE 74,100 UP 200
KT&G 84,800 DN 1,200
DHICO 16,050 UP 650
LG Display 15,650 DN 150
DONGSUH 28,750 DN 100
Kangwonland 23,100 DN 800
NAVER 285,500 UP 7,000
Kakao 374,000 UP 7,000
NCsoft 816,000 UP 11,000
NamhaeChem 8,530 DN 330
BGF 4,495 DN 240
DSME 27,000 DN 250
DSINFRA 8,200 DN 120
DWEC 3,535 DN 50
Donga ST 85,900 DN 1,700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,800 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 366,500 0
HALLA HOLDINGS 36,400 DN 750
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,650 0
LGELECTRONICS 87,000 DN 500
Celltrion 329,500 DN 500
Huchems 24,200 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 104,000 UP 1,500
LGCHEM 816,000 UP 28,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,700 DN 700
KIH 78,400 UP 1,800
LOTTE Himart 31,750 DN 100
KEPCO KPS 29,100 DN 100
GS 37,650 DN 150
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!