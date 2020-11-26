KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SamsungSecu 40,100 UP 700
KG DONGBU STL 8,740 DN 110
SAMSUNG C&T 122,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 4,100 DN 5
SAMSUNG CARD 34,250 UP 150
SamsungEng 14,200 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 21,050 DN 350
KT 24,100 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL155500 DN2000
LOTTE TOUR 17,000 UP 50
LG Uplus 11,950 UP 550
SAMSUNG LIFE 74,100 UP 200
KT&G 84,800 DN 1,200
DHICO 16,050 UP 650
LG Display 15,650 DN 150
DONGSUH 28,750 DN 100
Kangwonland 23,100 DN 800
NAVER 285,500 UP 7,000
Kakao 374,000 UP 7,000
NCsoft 816,000 UP 11,000
NamhaeChem 8,530 DN 330
BGF 4,495 DN 240
DSME 27,000 DN 250
DSINFRA 8,200 DN 120
DWEC 3,535 DN 50
Donga ST 85,900 DN 1,700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,800 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 366,500 0
HALLA HOLDINGS 36,400 DN 750
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,650 0
LGELECTRONICS 87,000 DN 500
Celltrion 329,500 DN 500
Huchems 24,200 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 104,000 UP 1,500
LGCHEM 816,000 UP 28,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,700 DN 700
KIH 78,400 UP 1,800
LOTTE Himart 31,750 DN 100
KEPCO KPS 29,100 DN 100
GS 37,650 DN 150
(MORE)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
4
(3rd LD) BTS gets Grammy nod in another landmark feat
-
5
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
1
S. Korea fines Facebook 6.7 bln won for sharing users' info without consent
-
2
(LEAD) 3rd wave of pandemic gets bigger as new virus cases soar to over 8-month high of 583
-
3
What trophy? KBO's Dinos celebrate Korean Series title with giant sword
-
4
(LEAD) 3 killed in POSCO plant explosion
-
5
(2nd LD) 3rd wave of pandemic gets bigger as new virus cases soar to over 8-month high of 583