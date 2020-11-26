CJ CGV 22,650 DN 500

LIG Nex1 29,950 UP 150

Fila Holdings 43,000 DN 650

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 73,700 DN 400

LGH&H 1,537,000 DN 11,000

KEPCO E&C 16,700 DN 300

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,000 DN 1,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 36,100 0

DongwonF&B 174,500 UP 500

HANWHA LIFE 2,120 DN 20

LF 14,900 DN 650

FOOSUNG 9,400 UP 10

SK Innovation 175,000 UP 11,500

POONGSAN 26,800 DN 50

KBFinancialGroup 48,450 UP 150

Hansae 16,300 DN 750

Youngone Corp 30,350 DN 600

AMOREPACIFIC 188,000 UP 500

KOLON IND 40,400 DN 850

HanmiPharm 329,500 UP 4,000

BNK Financial Group 5,850 DN 140

emart 154,000 UP 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY345 50 UP100

KOLMAR KOREA 46,250 DN 300

HANJINKAL 74,300 DN 100

DoubleUGames 58,900 DN 200

CUCKOO 93,800 DN 2,000

COSMAX 99,400 UP 400

MANDO 47,050 DN 300

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 799,000 DN 4,000

INNOCEAN 59,000 DN 600

Doosan Bobcat 31,400 UP 250

H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,150 DN 400

Netmarble 126,000 UP 500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S284000 UP1000

ORION 119,000 0

BGF Retail 129,500 DN 1,500

SKCHEM 416,000 0

HDC-OP 20,400 DN 500

WooriFinancialGroup 10,300 UP 150

(END)