KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 22,650 DN 500
LIG Nex1 29,950 UP 150
Fila Holdings 43,000 DN 650
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 73,700 DN 400
LGH&H 1,537,000 DN 11,000
KEPCO E&C 16,700 DN 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,000 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,100 0
DongwonF&B 174,500 UP 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,120 DN 20
LF 14,900 DN 650
FOOSUNG 9,400 UP 10
SK Innovation 175,000 UP 11,500
POONGSAN 26,800 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 48,450 UP 150
Hansae 16,300 DN 750
Youngone Corp 30,350 DN 600
AMOREPACIFIC 188,000 UP 500
KOLON IND 40,400 DN 850
HanmiPharm 329,500 UP 4,000
BNK Financial Group 5,850 DN 140
emart 154,000 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY345 50 UP100
KOLMAR KOREA 46,250 DN 300
HANJINKAL 74,300 DN 100
DoubleUGames 58,900 DN 200
CUCKOO 93,800 DN 2,000
COSMAX 99,400 UP 400
MANDO 47,050 DN 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 799,000 DN 4,000
INNOCEAN 59,000 DN 600
Doosan Bobcat 31,400 UP 250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,150 DN 400
Netmarble 126,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S284000 UP1000
ORION 119,000 0
BGF Retail 129,500 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 416,000 0
HDC-OP 20,400 DN 500
WooriFinancialGroup 10,300 UP 150
