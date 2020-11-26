Russia's TASS to host int'l contest of COVID-19-themed photos
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- Russian news agency TASS said Thursday that it will hold an international contest for the best photos that shed light on the moments of the battle against the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The "News Photo Awards. Overcoming COVID" is looking for snapshots and images that have provided an important look at people devoted to victory in the monthslong struggle against COVID-19 taken by professional photographers and photojournalists, according to TASS.
The contest has two competitive sections, Single Photo and Photo Series, with the winners in each category awarded prize money of US$3,000. The winner of the grand prize will receive $10,000.
All pictures should be taken after December last year and submitted by Dec. 24, said the Russian news agency.
The winners will be announced on March 11, the first anniversary of the World Health Organization (WHO)'s declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
TASS said it has named renowned journalists representing the world's leading media outlets, like the Associated Press, Reuters and AFP, as the contest's jury.
Among them is Do Gwang-hwan from South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, a veteran photojournalist who has captured decisive moments at home and abroad in his 27-year career.
More information about the "News Photo Awards. Overcoming COVID" is available at the event's web site (https://npacontest.com/), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/newsphotoawards/) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/newsphotoawards/).
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
