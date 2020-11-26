S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 26, 2020
All News 16:30 November 26, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.713 0.707 +0.6
3-year TB 0.981 0.971 +1.0
10-year TB 1.655 1.629 +2.6
2-year MSB 0.897 0.888 +0.9
3-year CB (AA-) 2.240 2.233 +0.7
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
