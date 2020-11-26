S. Korea to sell 5.7 tln won worth of Treasurys in December
SEJONG, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 5.7 trillion won (US$5.1 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The ministry will issue 1.2 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and another 1.05 trillion won in five-year bonds in December, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
It also intends to sell 1.35 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 400 billion won in 20-year Treasurys, while floating 1.35 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.
South Korea issued 16.1 trillion won in state bonds this month.
(END)
