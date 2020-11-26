Moon's special adviser urges S. Korea-Japan cooperation to help prevent 'new Cold War'
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- A special security adviser to President Moon Jae-in on Thursday called on Japan to cooperate with South Korea in preventing a "new Cold War" amid heightened Sino-U.S. rivalry.
Moon Chung-in, special adviser for diplomatic affairs, made the remark during a virtual seminar with Japanese and South Korean experts, urging Seoul and Tokyo to persuade Beijing and Washington to refrain from escalating tensions.
"If South Korea and Japan cooperate, there will be room for mediation between the U.S. and China," he said.
The adviser also called on the leaders of South Korea, China and Japan to hold a trilateral summit meeting in December, saying that U.S. and China will "not be able to confront one another" amid strengthening cooperation of the three countries.
He added that the incoming Joe Biden administration is likely to engage in talks with China.
"Unlike President Donald Trump's administration, the Biden administration will not reject China in all areas but will selectively accept and reject them, so the door to dialogue is open," he said.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama also called on Tokyo and Seoul to appeal to Washington and Beijing, saying that "peace and prosperity of East Asia should not be left in the hands of the U.S. and China."
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
4
(3rd LD) BTS gets Grammy nod in another landmark feat
-
5
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
1
S. Korea fines Facebook 6.7 bln won for sharing users' info without consent
-
2
(LEAD) 3rd wave of pandemic gets bigger as new virus cases soar to over 8-month high of 583
-
3
(2nd LD) 3rd wave of pandemic gets bigger as new virus cases soar to over 8-month high of 583
-
4
What trophy? KBO's Dinos celebrate Korean Series title with giant sword
-
5
3rd wave of pandemic gets bigger as new virus cases soar to over 8-month high of 583