NSC reviews COVID-19 situation, regional cooperation on infectious diseases
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top national security officials on Thursday reviewed the new coronavirus situation and President Moon Jae-in's earlier proposal to establish regional cooperation on infectious diseases involving North Korea, Cheong Wa Dae said.
The members of the National Security Council's standing committee checked the country's responses to the resurgent COVID-19 and vowed to take necessary measures to stem its spread, according to the presidential office.
They also discussed how to push for Moon's proposal to launch a "Northeast Asia Cooperation Initiative" for infectious disease control and public health, involving the two Koreas, China, Japan, and Mongolia. Moon made the suggestion in September in his address to the United Nations General Assembly.
The officials also reviewed the military's war remains excavation work inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and decided to continue the project next year.
Over the seven-month period from April, the military found 330 bone pieces believed to have belonged to 143 troops killed during the 1950-53 Korean War. North Korea agreed to launch a joint excavation work in 2018, but it has not responded to Seoul's call to work together.
The weekly session was presided over by Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae, the office said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
4
(3rd LD) BTS gets Grammy nod in another landmark feat
-
5
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
1
S. Korea fines Facebook 6.7 bln won for sharing users' info without consent
-
2
(LEAD) 3rd wave of pandemic gets bigger as new virus cases soar to over 8-month high of 583
-
3
(2nd LD) 3rd wave of pandemic gets bigger as new virus cases soar to over 8-month high of 583
-
4
3rd wave of pandemic gets bigger as new virus cases soar to over 8-month high of 583
-
5
What trophy? KBO's Dinos celebrate Korean Series title with giant sword