Korean-language dailies

-- 583 new COVID-19 cases raise concerns for exponential spike at year's end (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Senior prosecutors release rare joint statement to demand lifting of suspension on Yoon (Kookmin Daily)

-- Senior, junior prosecutors release statement criticizing Choo (Donga llbo)

-- Senior prosecutors up in arms, demand investigation into Choo's inspection of judges (Seoul Shinmun)

-- From juniors to seniors, opposition to Choo spreads throughout prosecution (Segye Times)

-- From juniors to seniors, prosecutors stage unprecedented revolt (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Senior prosecutors, public opinion turns against Choo Mi-ae's decision (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 583 new COVID-19 cases reported, most since early March (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon administration following same path taken by conservative regimes (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 3rd wave of COVID-19 infections threatens to paralyze Seoul (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Junior, senior prosecutors, attorneys release joint statement calling for justice for Yoon (Korea Economic Daily)

