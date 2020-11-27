Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- 583 new COVID-19 cases raise concerns for exponential spike at year's end (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Senior prosecutors release rare joint statement to demand lifting of suspension on Yoon (Kookmin Daily)
-- Senior, junior prosecutors release statement criticizing Choo (Donga llbo)
-- Senior prosecutors up in arms, demand investigation into Choo's inspection of judges (Seoul Shinmun)
-- From juniors to seniors, opposition to Choo spreads throughout prosecution (Segye Times)
-- From juniors to seniors, prosecutors stage unprecedented revolt (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Senior prosecutors, public opinion turns against Choo Mi-ae's decision (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 583 new COVID-19 cases reported, most since early March (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon administration following same path taken by conservative regimes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 3rd wave of COVID-19 infections threatens to paralyze Seoul (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Junior, senior prosecutors, attorneys release joint statement calling for justice for Yoon (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Daily virus cases spike to 583 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- COVID-19 cases surge to 583 (Korea Herald)
-- Wang Yi's visit shows strategic importance of Korea for China (Korea Times)
(END)
