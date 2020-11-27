Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:59 November 27, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- 583 new COVID-19 cases raise concerns for exponential spike at year's end (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Senior prosecutors release rare joint statement to demand lifting of suspension on Yoon (Kookmin Daily)
-- Senior, junior prosecutors release statement criticizing Choo (Donga llbo)
-- Senior prosecutors up in arms, demand investigation into Choo's inspection of judges (Seoul Shinmun)
-- From juniors to seniors, opposition to Choo spreads throughout prosecution (Segye Times)
-- From juniors to seniors, prosecutors stage unprecedented revolt (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Senior prosecutors, public opinion turns against Choo Mi-ae's decision (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 583 new COVID-19 cases reported, most since early March (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon administration following same path taken by conservative regimes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 3rd wave of COVID-19 infections threatens to paralyze Seoul (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Junior, senior prosecutors, attorneys release joint statement calling for justice for Yoon (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Daily virus cases spike to 583 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- COVID-19 cases surge to 583 (Korea Herald)
-- Wang Yi's visit shows strategic importance of Korea for China (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!