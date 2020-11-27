Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 November 27, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/02 Cloudy 0

Incheon 06/03 Cloudy 0

Suwon 08/01 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 08/03 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 09/03 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 08/00 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 12/06 Sunny 80

Jeonju 09/04 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 10/05 Cloudy 30

Jeju 13/11 Cloudy 30

Daegu 11/05 Cloudy 0

Busan 14/09 Cloudy 10

(END)

