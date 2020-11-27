Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 November 27, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/02 Cloudy 0
Incheon 06/03 Cloudy 0
Suwon 08/01 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 08/03 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 09/03 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 08/00 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 12/06 Sunny 80
Jeonju 09/04 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 10/05 Cloudy 30
Jeju 13/11 Cloudy 30
Daegu 11/05 Cloudy 0
Busan 14/09 Cloudy 10
(END)
