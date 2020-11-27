PM says new daily virus cases over 500 again, warns of full-fledged resurgence
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Friday that South Korea has confirmed more than 500 COVID-19 infections for the second consecutive day and warned that the virus appears to be spreading again in earnest nationwide.
"As the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 patients reached above 500 for the second straight day (as of the start of Friday), it's a situation in which a resurgence is getting into full swing in our country as well," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters at the government complex in Seoul.
He stressed the urgency of controlling the rapid spread.
"If the growth trend cannot be stopped immediately, concerns by experts that new cases could reach above 1,000 can become a reality," he said.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
