(LEAD) Ex-MLB coach Carlos Subero named new manager for KBO's Eagles
(ATTN: ADDS comments from 11th para)
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club Hanwha Eagles named former major league coach Carlos Subero as their new manager Friday.
The Eagles said Subero has agreed to a three-year deal but declined to disclose financial details.
Subero, a 48-year-old native of Venezuela, is the fourth foreign manager in the 39-year history of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), joining Jerry Royster (2008-2010 for the Lotte Giants), Trey Hillman (2017-2018 for the SK Wyverns) and Matt Williams (2020-present for the Kia Tigers).
The Eagles finished dead last in the 2020 regular season at 46-95-3 (wins-losses-ties). They tied a league record with an 18-game losing streak early in the season, and manager Han Yong-duk stepped down during the slide. Minor league skipper Choi Won-ho managed the Eagles the rest of the season on an interim basis.
Since the end of the season, the Eagles have cut ties with unproductive, 30-something players while also making changes to the coaching staff.
"We concluded that Carlos Subero's managerial philosophy fits our objective of building a young and exciting ball club," the Eagles said in a statement. "His data-driven mindset should also create synergy for our rebuilding."
Eagles' general manager Jeong Min-chul returned from the United States on Thursday after interviewing Subero in person. The club then said Subero was one of three finalists for the job.
The Eagles added that Subero will arrive in South Korea in January to take over the club during offseason training. Subero will also bring his own coaches from overseas, the Eagles said.
Subero was the Brewers' first base and infield coach from 2016 to 2019, and he managed Venezuela at the Premier12, an Olympic qualifying tournament, last year.
Subero played for five years in the minors and one season in independent ball. He served as a minor league manager in the Texas Rangers' system from 2001 to 2007, and also worked for minor league affiliates of the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Brewers.
Jeong said he valued Subero's experience managing farm teams and working with young prospects.
"In our interview, he didn't talk about his own accomplishments and experience. He asked questions about what the ballclub has to do," Jeong said. "I think it gave us a glimpse into his baseball philosophy."
As for Subero's own coaching staff, Jeong said, "I believe he has some candidates on his mind. Nothing is finalized yet, but we'll listen to what he has to say."
As part of the continued roster overhaul, Jeong said the Eagles will not retain their two foreign players from this past season: right-hander Warwick Saupold and outfielder Brandon Barnes.
Barnes arrived as a midseason replacement for Jared Hoying and batted .265 with nine homers and 42 RBIs in 74 games. Saupold went 10-13 with a 4.91 ERA in 28 starts in 2020, his second season with the Eagles.
"Some of our scouts stayed back in the U.S. to check on a few players," Jeong said.
(END)
