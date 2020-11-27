N. Korea builds some 2,300 houses in typhoon-hit mining town
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has completed the construction of around 2,300 new houses in an eastern mining town hard hit by a strong typhoon this summer, state media reported Friday.
The construction came after the Komdok area of South Hamgyong Province was buffeted by Typhoon Maysak in September, which left the mining town "under muddy water and stones," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"Single-, low- and multi-storied dwelling houses for 2,300 households, public buildings and parks have been successfully built to turn misfortune into blessings in the area," the KCNA said.
"The big change in the area is the bright fruition brought about by the passionate loving care and dedication made by Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un," the KCNA added.
Kim has shown keen interest in restoring the typhoon-hit town, which is home to zinc, magnetite and other minerals.
Right after the typhoon hit the town, Kim presided over a party meeting to discuss the damage, saying that the restoration of the area is important because it is "an urgent task that should be given top priority for reviving the important arteries of the national economy."
Kim also visited the town last month and reviewed restoration efforts.
State media earlier reported that more than 2,000 houses and tens of public buildings were destroyed or inundated in the area, while 60,000 meters of roads and 59 bridges collapsed.
North Korea was hit by back-to-back typhoons this summer, which wrought havoc on many areas, including farming regions. They came on top of the country's prolonged fight to stave off the outbreak of the new coronavirus, which is believed to be taking a toll on its already fragile economy.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
5
(URGENT) Biden taps Tony Blinken as new secretary of state
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
4
(3rd LD) BTS gets Grammy nod in another landmark feat
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
1
(2nd LD) 3rd wave of pandemic gets bigger as new virus cases soar to over 8-month high of 583
-
2
(LEAD) 3rd wave of pandemic gets bigger as new virus cases soar to over 8-month high of 583
-
3
(LEAD) Mastermind of sex abuse ring sentenced to 40 years in prison
-
4
Mastermind of sex abuse ring sentenced to 40 years in prison
-
5
S. Korea fines Facebook 6.7 bln won for sharing users' info without consent