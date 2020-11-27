Twelve more facility types to be subject to school bus safety regulations
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- A revised law will require 12 more types of facilities to follow school bus safety regulations starting Friday, police said.
The new categories include alternative schools, international schools and public libraries, according to the National Police Agency. The six original types of facilities were kindergartens, elementary schools, special education schools, day care centers, academic institutes and sports facilities.
"The added 12 are frequently used by children and operate buses for them but were not subject to the Road Traffic Act," an NPA official said. "We will work with relevant agencies to step up their supervision."
The revision requires those accompanying children on buses as guardians to receive safety education. Previously, only drivers and administrators were subject to the requirement.
Administrators will also be required to keep a log of safe driving and submit it to the supervising authority. Drivers without other adult supervision will have to get out of the bus to check the safety of children getting in and out of the vehicle.
Administrators will be required to disclose information if a violation of these regulations results in an accident leading to a child's death or injury. Operators that do not meet the criteria for running school buses will be punished.
