Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KT to support homegrown parts suppliers amid pandemic

All News 09:56 November 27, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean telecom giant KT Corp. said Friday it will invest 9 billion won (US$8.1 million) over the next three years to reduce its reliance on overseas suppliers amid the pandemic.

KT said it will make the investment until 2023 to help its local suppliers manufacture homegrown materials and parts for equipment used by the telecom operator.

The move comes as KT seeks to strengthen partnerships with local companies as uncertainties from the COVID-19 pandemic weigh on global supply chains.

The carrier said in order to stabilize its equipment supply chain, it will also pursue diversification of suppliers and major components.

KT added it will further support its local suppliers by helping them enter overseas markets, such as providing its overseas offices for global marketing efforts.

KT Corp.'s logo is shown in this undated image provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#KT #investment
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!