(2nd LD) S. Korea to launch presidential committee on carbon-neutral campaign, Moon says
(ATTN: UPDATES with more remarks, details in last 3 paras)
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in announced a plan Friday to establish a presidential body on South Korea's stated goal of going carbon neutral by 2050 as part of a "strong pan-governmental system" to push for the vision.
He said the envisioned government-private organization, tentatively named the "2050 Carbon Neutrality Committee," is meant to implement the policy speedily.
The government will also seek to create a new vice ministerial position to be in charge of energy policy at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the president added.
He was speaking at an interagency meeting on drawing up carbon-neutral strategies, joined by the heads of relevant ministries and senior ruling Democratic Party officials.
"The grand transition to a carbon-neutral society will be an opportunity to simultaneously pursue economic growth and the improvement of quality of life," he said in his opening remarks.
He added, "(The government) is going to push for low carbonization in all economic sectors. The structural transformation of the energy system is the starting point."
Moon revealed a scheme to place a focus on developing three key new industries -- renewable energy, hydrogen and energy IT -- in order to accelerate the transformation of South Korea, one of the world's most fossil fuel-reliant economies, into a carbon-neural nation.
In particular, he said his administration will grow future car production businesses as a leading industry, pledging to lay a "firm foundation" for moving toward carbon neutrality before his tenure ends in May 2022.
Moon also said his government will consider introducing a related fiscal system, which includes the creation of a special fund to help cope with climate change, as it's preparing to submit a long-term low-carbon growth strategy to the United Nations within this year.
He then stressed the need for international cooperation.
South Korea will push actively for joint projects with the European Union to achieve carbon neutrality and solidify policy coordination with the new U.S. administration of Joe Biden, while strengthening trilateral partnerships with China and Japan, according to the president.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
5
(URGENT) Biden taps Tony Blinken as new secretary of state
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
4
(3rd LD) BTS gets Grammy nod in another landmark feat
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day as pandemic deepens on cluster infections
-
2
(LEAD) Mastermind of sex abuse ring sentenced to 40 years in prison
-
3
(3rd LD) 3rd wave of pandemic gets bigger as new virus cases soar to over 8-month high of 583
-
4
(4th LD) 3rd wave of pandemic gets bigger as new virus cases soar to over 8-month high of 583
-
5
New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day as pandemic deepens on cluster infections