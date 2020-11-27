N. Korea ordered overseas missions not to antagonize U.S. after Biden victory: spy agency
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has recently ordered its overseas missions not to antagonize the United States amid an ongoing power transition in Washington following the presidential election win by Joe Biden, according to a Seoul lawmaker Friday.
Officials from South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) briefed lawmakers on the revelations during a meeting of the parliamentary intelligence committee, according to Rep. Kim Byung-kee, who attended the meeting.
North Korea has reportedly warned that ambassadors will be held responsible if any problems related to the U.S. occur, Kim quoted NIS officials as saying.
NIS officials also said the North Korean government has exposed anxieties after the supposed friendly accord between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has become "useless" following Trump's election defeat, Kim said.
