Key developments on North Korea this week

November 27, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Nov. 23 -- Biden names Antony Blinken as new secretary of state

-- Unification minister says breakthrough in inter-Korean ties could come 'sooner than expected'

25 -- U.S. to provide up to US$3 mln in grants for human rights, democratic reforms in N. Korea

26 -- S. Korea, China hold FM talks

-- Unification minister calls for food, fertilizer aid to N. Korea
