PEF-led consortium picked as main bidder for STX Offshore
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- Midsized shipyard STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co. said Friday its creditors led by the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) have picked a consortium as the prime bidder for the shipbuilder.
On Nov. 9, the creditors signed a preliminary deal with the consortium comprising local private equity fund KH Investment (KHI) and United Asset Management Company (UAMCO), South Korea's biggest bad debt clearer, to sell the shipbuilder.
After the deal, the creditors put up the stake in the shipbuilder for an open bid in an effort to sell it at a higher price.
Ernst & Young Han Young, the sale manager for the deal, finalized the open bidding on Monday but failed to seek other buyers.
"Creditors and the main bidder are predicted to strike a formal deal in December and the deal will be finished in the first quarter of next year," a company official told Yonhap News Agency on condition of anonymity.
The KDB-led creditors wholly own the shipyard after debt-for-equity swaps and a debt rescheduling program.
STX Offshore started its debt rescheduling program in 2013 and was released from the program in July 2017.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
4
(URGENT) Biden taps Tony Blinken as new secretary of state
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(3rd LD) BTS gets Grammy nod in another landmark feat
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
5
(News Focus) Will K-pop finally get a Grammy nod this year?
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day as pandemic deepens on cluster infections
-
2
(LEAD) Mastermind of sex abuse ring sentenced to 40 years in prison
-
3
(4th LD) 3rd wave of pandemic gets bigger as new virus cases soar to over 8-month high of 583
-
4
New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day as pandemic deepens on cluster infections
-
5
(3rd LD) 3rd wave of pandemic gets bigger as new virus cases soar to over 8-month high of 583