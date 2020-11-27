KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LG Corp. 75,200 DN 2,000
LOTTE 35,700 UP 450
POSCO CHEMICAL 91,700 UP 4,500
Shinsegae 230,500 0
Nongshim 290,000 UP 1,500
Hyosung 80,000 UP 200
KAL 25,350 UP 50
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,100 UP 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,110 DN 140
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,400 UP 400
BoryungPharm 20,650 UP 1,050
L&L 10,400 DN 100
Donga Socio Holdings 127,500 UP 1,500
SK hynix 98,800 DN 600
Youngpoong 514,000 DN 2,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16550 UP700
KiaMtr 58,700 UP 300
DB HiTek 36,600 DN 700
CJ 80,100 DN 300
HyundaiEng&Const 35,100 UP 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,800 DN 300
JWPHARMA 33,400 UP 500
LGInt 18,750 DN 1,000
DongkukStlMill 7,690 UP 10
SamsungF&MIns 198,500 DN 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,150 UP 500
Kogas 29,150 DN 250
Hanwha 26,350 DN 100
SBC 10,550 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 23,200 DN 500
KCC 170,000 UP 1,500
SKBP 188,500 UP 9,000
ORION Holdings 13,150 UP 50
LotteFood 326,000 DN 2,000
Daesang 25,100 UP 150
NEXENTIRE 5,840 UP 170
CHONGKUNDANG 164,000 DN 1,000
SKNetworks 4,800 DN 20
TaekwangInd 829,000 UP 10,000
SsangyongCement 5,550 0
