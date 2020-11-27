KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
BukwangPharm 24,500 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,850 UP 1,950
AmoreG 52,300 DN 1,400
HyundaiMtr 181,000 UP 2,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,600 UP 400
ShinhanGroup 34,050 DN 300
HITEJINRO 32,450 DN 150
Yuhan 65,400 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 162,500 DN 3,500
DOOSAN 54,600 UP 1,000
DaelimInd 84,200 UP 400
DONGSUH 32,500 UP 3,750
SGBC 41,950 UP 3,500
Hanmi Science 65,700 UP 6,600
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,850 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 551,000 UP 1,000
SK Discovery 68,100 UP 1,200
SPC SAMLIP 73,700 UP 1,500
SAMSUNG SDS 176,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,950 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,880 0
LS 61,100 DN 200
GC Corp 357,500 UP 3,500
SamsungElec 68,200 UP 200
NHIS 11,200 DN 150
POSCO 239,500 DN 3,000
DB INSURANCE 44,800 DN 700
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,970 DN 80
SKC 88,600 UP 6,200
GS Retail 33,650 DN 50
Binggrae 55,900 UP 100
GCH Corp 36,650 DN 450
LotteChilsung 98,400 DN 200
GS E&C 32,900 UP 300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,250 DN 30
KPIC 250,000 UP 3,000
SamsungElecMech 158,500 UP 5,000
Hanssem 97,000 UP 200
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,450 UP 50
KSOE 105,500 DN 3,000
