KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,350 DN 400
OCI 67,800 DN 800
LS ELECTRIC 55,000 DN 1,100
KorZinc 388,500 DN 1,500
Ottogi 561,000 UP 11,000
IlyangPharm 65,000 UP 1,000
F&F 84,800 DN 1,800
MERITZ SECU 3,750 DN 65
HtlShilla 81,000 DN 300
HyundaiMipoDock 48,100 DN 150
KumhoPetrochem 143,000 UP 2,000
IS DONGSEO 44,150 UP 700
Mobis 248,500 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,900 DN 350
S-Oil 70,500 DN 900
S-1 81,800 UP 100
LG Innotek 160,500 UP 500
HDC HOLDINGS 10,500 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 287,000 DN 2,000
HMM 13,000 UP 100
HYUNDAI WIA 46,500 UP 300
Hanchem 159,500 0
DWS 30,300 DN 250
UNID 44,300 UP 400
SamsungHvyInd 6,750 DN 90
SYC 54,200 UP 300
IBK 9,620 DN 10
KEPCO 21,900 DN 50
SamsungSecu 40,150 UP 50
SKTelecom 235,000 UP 3,000
S&T MOTIV 50,900 DN 300
HyundaiElev 40,150 DN 250
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,150 DN 50
Hanon Systems 15,500 UP 50
SK 220,000 0
KG DONGBU STL 8,750 UP 10
DAEKYO 3,835 0
GKL 15,300 UP 150
Handsome 29,600 DN 400
Asiana Airlines 5,170 UP 160
