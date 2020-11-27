Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 November 27, 2020

COWAY 71,200 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,500 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG C&T 122,500 0
PanOcean 4,110 UP 10
SAMSUNG CARD 33,950 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 21,150 UP 100
KT 24,200 UP 100
BGF 4,580 UP 85
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL157000 UP1500
LOTTE TOUR 16,900 DN 100
LG Uplus 12,150 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 74,000 DN 100
KT&G 84,400 DN 400
DHICO 17,100 UP 1,050
LG Display 15,750 UP 100
Kangwonland 23,200 UP 100
NAVER 284,500 DN 1,000
NamhaeChem 8,630 UP 100
Kakao 373,000 DN 1,000
SamsungEng 14,050 DN 150
NCsoft 822,000 UP 6,000
DSME 27,250 UP 250
DSINFRA 8,340 UP 140
DWEC 3,530 DN 5
Donga ST 85,900 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,400 DN 400
CJ CheilJedang 366,500 0
DongwonF&B 177,500 UP 3,000
KEPCO E&C 16,600 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,100 DN 20
HALLA HOLDINGS 36,650 UP 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,650 0
LGELECTRONICS 87,800 UP 800
Celltrion 334,000 UP 4,500
KEPCO KPS 29,250 UP 150
LGH&H 1,533,000 DN 4,000
Huchems 24,600 UP 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 102,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,900 UP 200
KIH 77,100 DN 1,300
(MORE)

