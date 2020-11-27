KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LOTTE Himart 31,800 UP 50
GS 37,350 DN 300
LGCHEM 810,000 DN 6,000
CJ CGV 22,750 UP 100
LIG Nex1 30,000 UP 50
Fila Holdings 42,050 DN 950
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 73,300 DN 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 182,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,600 DN 500
AMOREPACIFIC 183,500 DN 4,500
LF 14,700 DN 200
FOOSUNG 9,540 UP 140
SK Innovation 179,500 UP 4,500
POONGSAN 26,950 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 47,950 DN 500
Hansae 16,700 UP 400
LG HAUSYS 78,300 UP 2,200
Youngone Corp 30,200 DN 150
KOLON IND 40,450 UP 50
HanmiPharm 356,500 UP 27,000
BNK Financial Group 5,680 DN 170
emart 154,500 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY344 00 DN150
KOLMAR KOREA 45,300 DN 950
HANJINKAL 74,700 UP 400
DoubleUGames 58,800 DN 100
CUCKOO 96,300 UP 2,500
COSMAX 98,200 DN 1,200
MANDO 48,350 UP 1,300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 799,000 0
INNOCEAN 57,900 DN 1,100
Doosan Bobcat 30,900 DN 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,050 DN 100
Netmarble 128,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S288000 UP4000
ORION 119,000 0
BGF Retail 127,500 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 434,000 UP 18,000
HDC-OP 20,550 UP 150
WooriFinancialGroup 10,200 DN 100
