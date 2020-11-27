S. Korea to delay opening of FX market by 1 hour on college entrance exam day
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- The opening of South Korea's foreign exchange market will be delayed by one hour on the day of the college entrance exam next week, the committee in charge of the foreign exchange market said Friday.
The foreign exchange market is set to open at 10 a.m. and close at 3:30 p.m. next Thursday as part of efforts to ease traffic, according to the Seoul Foreign Exchange Market Committee.
Hundreds of thousands of people, mostly high school seniors, are scheduled to take the crucial test that is widely seen as key to their admission to college and subsequent career in this highly competitive society.
