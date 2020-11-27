Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to delay opening of FX market by 1 hour on college entrance exam day

All News 15:44 November 27, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- The opening of South Korea's foreign exchange market will be delayed by one hour on the day of the college entrance exam next week, the committee in charge of the foreign exchange market said Friday.

The foreign exchange market is set to open at 10 a.m. and close at 3:30 p.m. next Thursday as part of efforts to ease traffic, according to the Seoul Foreign Exchange Market Committee.

Hundreds of thousands of people, mostly high school seniors, are scheduled to take the crucial test that is widely seen as key to their admission to college and subsequent career in this highly competitive society.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#FX market-opening hour
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!