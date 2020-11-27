SK Telecom to merge security subsidiaries
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's top mobile carrier, said Friday it will merge its security subsidiaries by the end of the first quarter of next year, in its latest move to boost business synergy.
SK Telecom said its subsidiary Life and Security Holdings, which wholly owns physical security firm ADT Caps Co., decided to merge with the carrier's digital security subsidiary SK infosec by the end of this year.
SK infosec then plans to merge with ADT Caps by the first quarter of next year.
The carrier said it expects the merger to consolidate its security services and create the country's top security company.
ADT Caps is South Korea's second-largest physical security service operator with a base of 700,000 users, while SK infosec is the country's top information security company, which offers services such as cyberattack detection, according to SK Telecom.
The carrier said it seeks to boost the merged entity's value to 5 trillion won (US$4.5 billion) within three years after the merger and is preparing plans for an initial public offering.
The move comes as SK Telecom looks to shift beyond its focus on telecommunication operations and into new tech services.
On Thursday, SK Telecom's shareholders approved a plan to spin off the company's mobility business into a new company, which will pursue new mobility businesses such as ride-hailing services and flying cars.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
4
(URGENT) Biden taps Tony Blinken as new secretary of state
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(3rd LD) BTS gets Grammy nod in another landmark feat
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
5
(News Focus) Will K-pop finally get a Grammy nod this year?
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day as pandemic deepens on cluster infections
-
2
(LEAD) Mastermind of sex abuse ring sentenced to 40 years in prison
-
3
(4th LD) 3rd wave of pandemic gets bigger as new virus cases soar to over 8-month high of 583
-
4
New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day as pandemic deepens on cluster infections
-
5
N. Korea ordered overseas missions not to antagonize U.S. after Biden victory: spy agency