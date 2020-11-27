Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Telecom to merge security subsidiaries

All News 16:33 November 27, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's top mobile carrier, said Friday it will merge its security subsidiaries by the end of the first quarter of next year, in its latest move to boost business synergy.

SK Telecom said its subsidiary Life and Security Holdings, which wholly owns physical security firm ADT Caps Co., decided to merge with the carrier's digital security subsidiary SK infosec by the end of this year.

SK infosec then plans to merge with ADT Caps by the first quarter of next year.

The carrier said it expects the merger to consolidate its security services and create the country's top security company.

A logo of SK Telecom Co. is shown in this undated image provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ADT Caps is South Korea's second-largest physical security service operator with a base of 700,000 users, while SK infosec is the country's top information security company, which offers services such as cyberattack detection, according to SK Telecom.

The carrier said it seeks to boost the merged entity's value to 5 trillion won (US$4.5 billion) within three years after the merger and is preparing plans for an initial public offering.

The move comes as SK Telecom looks to shift beyond its focus on telecommunication operations and into new tech services.

On Thursday, SK Telecom's shareholders approved a plan to spin off the company's mobility business into a new company, which will pursue new mobility businesses such as ride-hailing services and flying cars.

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#SK Telecom #security biz
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!