S. Korea to provide US$700,000 aid to hurricane-hit Latin American nations
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide US$700,000 worth of humanitarian aid to Colombia, Honduras and Nicaragua to help them cope with damage from Hurricane Iota, the foreign ministry said Friday.
The Latin American countries were devastated Monday by the category 5 hurricane, the biggest storm this year in the Atlantic Ocean.
"Our government hopes that the aid will help the peoples of those countries facing hardship in recovery, due to the stronger hurricane than the previous Hurricane Eta," the ministry said in a release.
Hurricane Eta struck early this month. Millions of people are believed to have been affected by the two storms.
