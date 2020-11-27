Ground broken for airport on Ulleung Island
ULLEUNG, South Korea, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- The central and local governments on Friday began construction of a new airport at Ulleung Island off the eastern coast.
Some 100 people, including officials from the transport ministry and local governments, attended a groundbreaking ceremony.
The airport, to be completed by 2025, is projected to shorten the travel time between Seoul and Ulleung to one hour from the current seven hours.
The airport is also expected to increase the number of visitors to the island to more than 1 million per year from around 300,000 to 400,000, according to officials.
The central and local governments plan to spend 665.1 billion won (US$602.2 million) to build the airport with a 1.2 kilometer-long runway and a passenger terminal. The airport will cater to airplanes with 50 or less seats.
The government conducted a feasibility study in 2013 and recently completed an environmental impact survey. A consortium led by Daelim Industrial Co. will manage the construction.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
4
(URGENT) Biden taps Tony Blinken as new secretary of state
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(3rd LD) BTS gets Grammy nod in another landmark feat
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
5
(News Focus) Will K-pop finally get a Grammy nod this year?
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day as pandemic deepens on cluster infections
-
2
(LEAD) Mastermind of sex abuse ring sentenced to 40 years in prison
-
3
(4th LD) 3rd wave of pandemic gets bigger as new virus cases soar to over 8-month high of 583
-
4
New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day as pandemic deepens on cluster infections
-
5
N. Korea ordered overseas missions not to antagonize U.S. after Biden victory: spy agency