SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 28.

Korean-language dailies
-- Controversy over illegality of prosecution's alleged 'surveillance document' rises; judges say 'suspicion should be addressed' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon argues document is 'one-off' material; controversy on 'judge document' escalates (Kookmin Daily)
-- COVID-19 tally exceeds 500 for 2nd consecutive day; authorities mull toughening social distancing (Donga llbo)
-- Despite pushback from prosecutors, Choo determined to plow ahead with disciplinary action against Yoon (Segye Times)
-- Prosecutors from 18 district prosecution offices issue statement against Yoon's suspension; Choo Mi-ae set to plow ahead with disciplinary procedure for Yoon Seok-youl (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon faces three turning points (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Court judgment precedes disciplinary panel deliberation; Nov. 30 to mark watershed for his fate as top prosecutor (Hankyoreh)
-- In favor of whom will the scale of law be tipped? Nov. 30 day of reckoning on clash between Choo and Yoon (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Koo Gwang-mo sets in motion aggressive management drive for LG (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Application of health insurance to spinal magnetic resonance imaging delayed (Korea Economic Daily)
