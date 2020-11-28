Today in Korean history
Nov. 29
1940 -- The headquarters of the Independence Army of Korea is relocated to Xian, China, from Chongqing.
1987 -- A Korean Air passenger plane heading for Seoul from Baghdad explodes over Myanmar. North Korean agents are accused of carrying out the bombing, and one of them, Kim Hyon-hui, is brought to Seoul.
1989 -- South Korea and the Soviet Union establish consulate-level diplomatic ties.
2002 -- Dacom Corp. becomes the new owner of Powercomm Co.
2012 -- South Korea's third attempt to launch a space rocket from its own soil is pushed back due to problems in the upper second-stage rocket of the Korea Space Launch Vehicle-1.
2017 -- North Korea tests a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of hitting anywhere in the United States, declaring that the launch marks the completion of its nuclear armament.
2018 -- South Korea's Supreme Court confirms two appellate court rulings that ordered a Japanese company to compensate Koreans for forced labor during World War II. The four-judge bench handed down the decisions on two damages suits against Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
