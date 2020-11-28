Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 November 28, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/-4 Cloudy 20

Incheon 02/-2 Cloudy 20

Suwon 04/-4 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 05/-2 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 06/-1 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 04/-5 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 08/01 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 06/01 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 06/03 Sunny 30

Jeju 09/08 Cloudy 60

Daegu 07/00 Cloudy 20

Busan 10/03 Cloudy 20

