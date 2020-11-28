Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea confirms additional case of highly pathogenic bird flu among wild birds

All News 20:40 November 28, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Saturday confirmed an additional case of highly pathogenic bird flu among wild birds in the northeastern part of the country.

The agriculture ministry said a fecal sample collected on Monday from wild birds in Namdaecheon, a river leading to the East Sea, tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza of the H5N8 strain.

The previous confirmed case among wild birds was reported on Wednesday.

The country's first avian influenza infection in 32 months was reported in Cheonan, 92 kilometers south of Seoul, in late October.

Earlier in the day, the country confirmed its first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza of the H5N8 strain among domestic poultry at a duck farm in Jeongeup, a North Jeolla Province city about 290 kilometers south of Seoul.

Officials of South Korea's agriculture ministry steer an unmanned chopper on Nov. 26, 2020, to disinfect wintering sites for migratory birds in Cheongju, 137 kilometers south of Seoul, as part of efforts to curb the spread of bird flu. (Yonhap)


Keywords
#bird flu
Issue Keywords
