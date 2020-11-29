Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:09 November 29, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/-3 Sunny 30

Incheon 03/-1 Sunny 30

Suwon 04/-3 Sunny 30

Cheongju 04/-2 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 05/-2 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 04/-6 Sunny 0

Gangneung 08/-1 Sunny 0

Jeonju 06/01 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 07/02 Cloudy 30

Jeju 11/08 Rain 30

Daegu 08/-1 Sunny 0

Busan 10/01 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!