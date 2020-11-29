S. Korean firms tipped to report earnings improvement in Q4
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean listed firms are expected to log better earnings in the fourth quarter compared with a year ago amid simmering recovery from the pandemic's fallout, data showed on Sunday.
As of Friday, the combined operating income for 167 major listed firms on the main bourse was estimated at 33.6 trillion won (US$30.4 billion) for the October-December period, up 60.1 percent from a year earlier, according to financial info tracker FnGuide.
It also represents a 6.9 percent increase from the previous estimate of 31.4 trillion won made three months ago.
Large cap exporters and big tech shares came with rosy earnings projections.
Samsung Electronics, the country's most valuable company, was forecast to log 10.2 trillion won in operating profit, up 41.9 percent on-year.
The No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix was projected to post 867 billion won in operating profit, up 267.2 percent over the cited period on improving global demand.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem was forecast to register 818 billion won in operating income, up a whopping 4,225.7 percent from a year ago, when the firm booked a large one-time expense from a fire accident at its energy storage system facilities.
There were consensus estimates of a 1,476.5 percent operating profit hike for rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI, 244.1 percent advance for internet portal giant Naver, 79.8 percent growth for mobile platform operator Kakao and 52.7 percent increase for top automaker Hyundai Motor.
In stark contrast, the pandemic's gloom was expected to remain heavy on certain industries -- tourism, leisure and cosmetics in particular -- that were hit hardest by the COVID-19 flare-up.
JeJu Air and HanaTour are expected to widen their operating loss in the fourth quarter from a year ago, with cinema chain CJ CGV and casino giant Kangwonland forecast to swing to the red.
There were consensus projections for a 93.6 percent fall in operating profit for No. 2 duty-free giant Hotel Shilla; 60.2 percent decline in Amore G, Amore Pacific's holding company; and 45.2 percent drop for No. 3 duty-free giant Shinsegae.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
4
(URGENT) Biden taps Tony Blinken as new secretary of state
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(3rd LD) BTS gets Grammy nod in another landmark feat
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
5
(News Focus) Will K-pop finally get a Grammy nod this year?
-
1
No. of deaths after flu shots at 108
-
2
(LEAD) Virus tally exceeds 500 for 3rd day; authorities under pressure to toughen social distancing
-
3
(LEAD) Infection tally below 500 for first time in 4 days, tougher virus curbs eyed in greater Seoul
-
4
(5th LD) Virus tally exceeds 500 for 3rd day; authorities under pressure to toughen social distancing
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea confirms this year's first case of avian flu in domestic poultry