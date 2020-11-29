Suwon FC earn promotion to K League 1 with last-gasp penalty

Gyeongnam, who had lost to Suwon in three previous meetings this year, held on for dear life, and the victory appeared to be theirs as the clock ticked down. But the video assistant referee (VAR) called down to the on-field referee to review a penalty box scramble, and Gyeongbuk midfielder Kim Hyung-won was called for a foul on Suwon midfielder Jung Seon-ho.