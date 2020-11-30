Korean-language dailies

-- Sauna, sports facilities closed for one week (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon checks antivirus efforts ahead of college exam, orders 'thorough preparation' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Fitness centers inside apartment complexes closed, year-end gatherings at such places as hotels banned (Donga llbo)

-- Saunas, Zumba dance, aerobics prohibited, no other way than to reduce gatherings (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Saunas, aerobics facilities in greater Seoul closed (Segye Times)

-- 'Jeonse' prices in Seoul jump by highest pct in 18 years (Chosun Ilbo)

-- With college exam 3 days away, fathers sent out of town (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Greater Seoul under stricter social distancing scheme, with sauna, aerobics facilities, party rooms banned (Hankyoreh)

-- In reality, Level 2.5 social distancing scheme in place, governments calls it 'Level 3 plus alpha' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Saunas banned in greater Seoul from tomorrow (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Government churns out only 'public part-time jobs" (Korea Economic Daily)

