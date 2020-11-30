(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 30)

The incoming Biden administration is feared to take a tougher stance on China than the outgoing Trump administration, although the president-elect has promised to work with China on global issues such as climate change. Trump's unilateralism and "America first" policy has already triggered a trade war with China, deepening a new global rivalry. If Biden steps up efforts to check a more assertive China, the rivalry between the two countries will become intensified. In that case South Korea could get caught in the crossfire.