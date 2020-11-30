Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Industrial output stays flat, consumption falls again in Oct.

All News 08:07 November 30, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output stayed flat in October from a month earlier while consumption and investment declined again, data showed Monday, in a sign that economic recovery momentum still remains weak amid the pandemic.

The nation's overall industrial production remained unchanged on-month in October, following a 2.2 percent on-month gain in September, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

Compared with a year earlier, the industrial output fell 2.7 percent in October.

Retail sales declined 0.9 percent from a month earlier, and facility investment fell 3.3 percent on-month.

The country's industrial output, consumption and investment returned to growth in September following monthslong slumps amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This file photo, taken June 4, 2020, shows stacks of import-export cargo containers at South Korea's largest seaport in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#industrial output
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!