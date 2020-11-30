BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- "BE," the latest album by K-pop megastars BTS, has landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the group's fifth album to top the Billboard's main albums chart.
"BTS lands its fifth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, as Be bows atop the tally," U.S. music publication Billboard reported Sunday (U.S. time). "The set, which was released via Big Hit Entertainment on Nov. 20, arrives with 242,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 26."
BTS released the new album, fronted by the ballad "Life Goes On," on Nov. 20. In a press conference held on the same date, members said they hoped "BE" would offer a message of hope to people going through difficult times.
This marks the second No. 1 album by BTS this year. In March, the group's album "Map of the Soul: 7" also grabbed the No. 1 spot on the main albums chart.
The seven-piece band also made history this year by becoming the first K-pop act to top the Billboard Hot 100, the main singles chart, with its pop-disco track "Dynamite."
