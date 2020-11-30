Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

November 30, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-3 Sunny 10

Incheon 04/-2 Sunny 10

Suwon 05/-3 Sunny 10

Cheongju 06/-2 Sunny 0

Daejeon 07/-2 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 05/-6 Sunny 0

Gangneung 09/00 Sunny 0

Jeonju 07/01 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 08/02 Sunny 20

Jeju 11/09 Cloudy 30

Daegu 08/-1 Sunny 0

Busan 11/02 Sunny 0

