Today in Korean history
Dec. 1
1980 -- The state-run Korea Broadcasting System (KBS) airs the nation's first color television broadcast.
1992 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with South Africa.
1998 -- Hyundai Motor Co. becomes the owner of Kia Motors Corp., a month after it secured the right to acquire the automaker. Kia had been the country's second-largest carmaker before its collapse the previous year.
2005 -- South Korea's National Assembly ratifies a free trade agreement with Singapore, Seoul's second free trade pact after one with Chile.
2014 -- A 1,750-ton South Korean fishing boat, the Oryong 501, sinks in the Bering Sea, killing 27 crew members and leaving 26 missing. There were only seven survivors.
2015 -- South Korea launches a new Marine Corps brigade for a mission to defend the southern resort island of Jeju and its adjacent areas.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(URGENT) Biden taps Tony Blinken as new secretary of state
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
(3rd LD) BTS gets Grammy nod in another landmark feat
-
3
(LEAD) Award-winning pianist Sunwoo Yekwon returns with 'miraculous' album 'Mozart'
-
4
Chinese FM Wang wraps up 3-day trip highlighting close Seoul-Beijing ties
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon names former lawmaker Kang Chang-il as new ambassador to Japan: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea keeps capital area under Level 2 social distancing, raises other areas to Level 1.5
-
2
S. Korea keeps capital area under Level 2 social distancing, raises other areas to Level 1.5
-
3
(LEAD) Infection tally under 500 for 2nd day; current antivirus curbs maintained
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases below 500; current virus curbs maintained in greater Seoul
-
5
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'