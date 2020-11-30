2nd phase clinical trial of S. Korean drug firm's COVID-19 treatment candidate approved in U.S.
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean drug firm GeneOne Life Science Inc. said Monday it has won approval to conduct a second phase clinical trial of its treatment candidate for the novel coronavirus in the United States.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have approved a phase two study of GLS-1027, an oral drug candidate known to prevent severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19 infection.
The candidate will be administered to 132 adult COVID-19 patients from the moment of their infection to evaluate the efficacy of preventing pneumonia, the company said.
GeneOne Life Science said that GLS-1027 significantly reduced levels of inflammatory cytokines resulting in pulmonary disease and lowered lung diseases in preclinical animal studies.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
5
(URGENT) Biden taps Tony Blinken as new secretary of state
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
(3rd LD) BTS gets Grammy nod in another landmark feat
-
3
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
4
(News Focus) Will K-pop finally get a Grammy nod this year?
-
5
(LEAD) Award-winning pianist Sunwoo Yekwon returns with 'miraculous' album 'Mozart'
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea keeps capital area under Level 2 social distancing, raises other areas to Level 1.5
-
2
S. Korea keeps capital area under Level 2 social distancing, raises other areas to Level 1.5
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases below 500; current virus curbs maintained in greater Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) Infection tally below 500 for first time in 4 days, tougher virus curbs eyed in greater Seoul
-
5
S. Korea ups response against highly pathogenic bird flu