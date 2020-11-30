Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Heavy wins 266 bln won orders for LNG carrier, oil tanker

All News 13:52 November 30, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. has won orders worth a combined 266 billion won (US$241 million) to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier and an oil tanker, the company said Monday.

Samsung Heavy has signed a 206 billion-won deal to build an LNG carrier with an Oceanian company and another 60 billion-won deal to build an S-Max oil tanker, the shipbuilder said in an emailed statement.

The LNG carrier is slated to be delivered by July 2023.

S-Max, or Suez Canal Maximum, refers to 125,000 to 200,000-ton oil tankers that can pass through the Suez Canal with full cargo.

In November alone, Samsung Heavy bagged a total of $2.9 billion in orders, with its annual order target set at $8.4 billion.

This photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. shows an LNG carrier built by the shipbuilder. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

