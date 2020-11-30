Samsung Heavy wins 266 bln won orders for LNG carrier, oil tanker
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. has won orders worth a combined 266 billion won (US$241 million) to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier and an oil tanker, the company said Monday.
Samsung Heavy has signed a 206 billion-won deal to build an LNG carrier with an Oceanian company and another 60 billion-won deal to build an S-Max oil tanker, the shipbuilder said in an emailed statement.
The LNG carrier is slated to be delivered by July 2023.
S-Max, or Suez Canal Maximum, refers to 125,000 to 200,000-ton oil tankers that can pass through the Suez Canal with full cargo.
In November alone, Samsung Heavy bagged a total of $2.9 billion in orders, with its annual order target set at $8.4 billion.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
5
(URGENT) Biden taps Tony Blinken as new secretary of state
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
(3rd LD) BTS gets Grammy nod in another landmark feat
-
3
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
4
(News Focus) Will K-pop finally get a Grammy nod this year?
-
5
(LEAD) Award-winning pianist Sunwoo Yekwon returns with 'miraculous' album 'Mozart'
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea keeps capital area under Level 2 social distancing, raises other areas to Level 1.5
-
2
S. Korea keeps capital area under Level 2 social distancing, raises other areas to Level 1.5
-
3
(LEAD) Infection tally under 500 for 2nd day; current antivirus curbs maintained
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases below 500; current virus curbs maintained in greater Seoul
-
5
S. Korea ups response against highly pathogenic bird flu