Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Engineering wins $1.07 bln plant order in Malaysia

All News 15:12 November 30, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co., an industrial plant affiliate of Samsung Group, said Monday it has received a 1.2 trillion-won (US$1.07 billion) petrochemical plant order from Malaysia.

Under the deal with Malaysian petrochemical company Sarawak PetChem, Samsung Engineering will build a methanol plant with a daily capacity of 5,000 tons of the chemical product in Bintulu by 2023, the company said in a statement.

Samsung Engineering has obtained about 9 trillion won worth of plant orders so far this year, achieving 86 percent of its annual target of 10.5 trillion won for the year.

The engineering firm said it currently has a 17 trillion-won order backlog.

This image provided by Samsung Engineering shows the location of a methanol plant to be built by the company in Bintulu, Malaysia, by 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Samsung Engineering-order
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!