KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,000 DN 1,400
Shinsegae 230,500 0
Nongshim 287,000 DN 3,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 91,500 DN 200
SGBC 43,900 UP 1,950
KAL 25,500 UP 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,000 DN 110
Hyosung 80,300 UP 300
BoryungPharm 20,600 DN 50
L&L 10,400 0
KCC 168,000 DN 2,000
SKBP 187,500 DN 1,000
BukwangPharm 25,150 UP 650
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,800 DN 50
AmoreG 52,600 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 181,500 UP 500
SsangyongCement 5,550 0
LotteFood 317,500 DN 8,500
NEXENTIRE 5,730 DN 110
CHONGKUNDANG 174,000 UP 10,000
ORION Holdings 13,200 UP 50
Daesang 24,600 DN 500
SKNetworks 4,815 UP 15
SBC 10,300 DN 250
Youngpoong 509,000 DN 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 33,600 DN 1,500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,800 UP 1,000
SK hynix 97,500 DN 1,300
DOOSAN 55,300 UP 700
DaelimInd 80,000 DN 4,200
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16200 DN350
KiaMtr 57,800 DN 900
Donga Socio Holdings 126,000 DN 1,500
HITEJINRO 31,950 DN 500
Yuhan 64,400 DN 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 166,000 UP 3,500
SamsungF&MIns 188,000 DN 10,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,750 DN 400
Kogas 28,350 DN 800
Hanwha 25,800 DN 550
