LOTTE Fine Chem 55,000 DN 1,400

Shinsegae 230,500 0

Nongshim 287,000 DN 3,000

POSCO CHEMICAL 91,500 DN 200

SGBC 43,900 UP 1,950

KAL 25,500 UP 150

YUNGJIN PHARM 8,000 DN 110

Hyosung 80,300 UP 300

BoryungPharm 20,600 DN 50

L&L 10,400 0

KCC 168,000 DN 2,000

SKBP 187,500 DN 1,000

BukwangPharm 25,150 UP 650

ILJIN MATERIALS 46,800 DN 50

AmoreG 52,600 UP 300

HyundaiMtr 181,500 UP 500

SsangyongCement 5,550 0

LotteFood 317,500 DN 8,500

NEXENTIRE 5,730 DN 110

CHONGKUNDANG 174,000 UP 10,000

ORION Holdings 13,200 UP 50

Daesang 24,600 DN 500

SKNetworks 4,815 UP 15

SBC 10,300 DN 250

Youngpoong 509,000 DN 5,000

HyundaiEng&Const 33,600 DN 1,500

CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,800 UP 1,000

SK hynix 97,500 DN 1,300

DOOSAN 55,300 UP 700

DaelimInd 80,000 DN 4,200

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16200 DN350

KiaMtr 57,800 DN 900

Donga Socio Holdings 126,000 DN 1,500

HITEJINRO 31,950 DN 500

Yuhan 64,400 DN 1,000

CJ LOGISTICS 166,000 UP 3,500

SamsungF&MIns 188,000 DN 10,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,750 DN 400

Kogas 28,350 DN 800

Hanwha 25,800 DN 550

(MORE)