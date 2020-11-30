KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DB HiTek 35,450 DN 1,150
CJ 79,100 DN 1,000
JWPHARMA 33,850 UP 450
LGInt 19,100 UP 350
DongkukStlMill 7,450 DN 240
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,800 DN 1,300
GS 35,050 DN 2,300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,500 UP 1,900
ShinhanGroup 32,200 DN 1,850
HANAFINANCIALGR 33,850 DN 1,750
SPC SAMLIP 70,500 DN 3,200
SAMSUNG SDS 173,000 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,250 DN 700
KUMHOTIRE 3,865 DN 15
KBFinancialGroup 45,350 DN 2,600
TaekwangInd 768,000 DN 61,000
SYC 52,300 DN 1,900
SamsungHvyInd 6,830 UP 80
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S279500 DN8500
KSOE 103,000 DN 2,500
LG Corp. 70,600 DN 4,600
Asiana Airlines 5,150 DN 20
Hyundai M&F INS 22,300 DN 900
DAEKYO 3,665 DN 170
GKL 15,200 DN 100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,850 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 533,000 DN 18,000
LS 63,200 UP 2,100
GC Corp 357,500 0
GS E&C 31,700 DN 1,200
SamsungElec 66,700 DN 1,500
NHIS 10,750 DN 450
SK Discovery 67,400 DN 700
DB INSURANCE 44,000 DN 800
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,480 DN 490
SKC 89,700 UP 1,100
Binggrae 55,500 DN 400
GCH Corp 35,600 DN 1,050
LotteChilsung 99,400 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,400 UP 150
(MORE)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(URGENT) Biden taps Tony Blinken as new secretary of state
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
(3rd LD) BTS gets Grammy nod in another landmark feat
-
3
(LEAD) Award-winning pianist Sunwoo Yekwon returns with 'miraculous' album 'Mozart'
-
4
Chinese FM Wang wraps up 3-day trip highlighting close Seoul-Beijing ties
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon names former lawmaker Kang Chang-il as new ambassador to Japan: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea keeps capital area under Level 2 social distancing, raises other areas to Level 1.5
-
2
S. Korea keeps capital area under Level 2 social distancing, raises other areas to Level 1.5
-
3
(LEAD) Infection tally under 500 for 2nd day; current antivirus curbs maintained
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases below 500; current virus curbs maintained in greater Seoul
-
5
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'