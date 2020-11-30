LOTTE 35,400 DN 300

POSCO 234,000 DN 5,500

KPIC 244,500 DN 5,500

GS Retail 33,750 UP 100

MERITZ SECU 3,690 DN 60

HtlShilla 80,000 DN 1,000

Hanmi Science 70,300 UP 4,600

SamsungElecMech 156,000 DN 2,500

Hanssem 97,400 UP 400

TAEYOUNG E&C 10,200 DN 250

Ottogi 556,000 DN 5,000

IlyangPharm 64,300 DN 700

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,750 DN 1,600

OCI 69,300 UP 1,500

LS ELECTRIC 55,100 UP 100

F&F 85,200 UP 400

Mobis 244,000 DN 4,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,400 DN 500

HDC HOLDINGS 10,500 0

S-1 78,800 DN 3,000

Hanchem 156,000 DN 3,500

DWS 30,300 0

UNID 43,900 DN 400

KorZinc 379,000 DN 9,500

HyundaiMipoDock 47,500 DN 600

IS DONGSEO 44,900 UP 750

S-Oil 69,600 DN 900

LG Innotek 155,000 DN 5,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 282,000 DN 5,000

HMM 13,350 UP 350

HYUNDAI WIA 47,100 UP 600

KumhoPetrochem 139,000 DN 4,000

Handsome 29,350 DN 250

COWAY 69,400 DN 1,800

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,800 DN 350

LOTTE SHOPPING 101,500 0

Hanon Systems 15,050 DN 450

SK 211,500 DN 8,500

IBK 9,300 DN 320

KEPCO 21,450 DN 450

(MORE)