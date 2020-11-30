KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE 35,400 DN 300
POSCO 234,000 DN 5,500
KPIC 244,500 DN 5,500
GS Retail 33,750 UP 100
MERITZ SECU 3,690 DN 60
HtlShilla 80,000 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 70,300 UP 4,600
SamsungElecMech 156,000 DN 2,500
Hanssem 97,400 UP 400
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,200 DN 250
Ottogi 556,000 DN 5,000
IlyangPharm 64,300 DN 700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,750 DN 1,600
OCI 69,300 UP 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 55,100 UP 100
F&F 85,200 UP 400
Mobis 244,000 DN 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,400 DN 500
HDC HOLDINGS 10,500 0
S-1 78,800 DN 3,000
Hanchem 156,000 DN 3,500
DWS 30,300 0
UNID 43,900 DN 400
KorZinc 379,000 DN 9,500
HyundaiMipoDock 47,500 DN 600
IS DONGSEO 44,900 UP 750
S-Oil 69,600 DN 900
LG Innotek 155,000 DN 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 282,000 DN 5,000
HMM 13,350 UP 350
HYUNDAI WIA 47,100 UP 600
KumhoPetrochem 139,000 DN 4,000
Handsome 29,350 DN 250
COWAY 69,400 DN 1,800
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,800 DN 350
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,500 0
Hanon Systems 15,050 DN 450
SK 211,500 DN 8,500
IBK 9,300 DN 320
KEPCO 21,450 DN 450
(MORE)
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
(URGENT) Biden taps Tony Blinken as new secretary of state
(3rd LD) BTS gets Grammy nod in another landmark feat
(LEAD) Award-winning pianist Sunwoo Yekwon returns with 'miraculous' album 'Mozart'
Chinese FM Wang wraps up 3-day trip highlighting close Seoul-Beijing ties
(3rd LD) Moon names former lawmaker Kang Chang-il as new ambassador to Japan: Cheong Wa Dae
(3rd LD) New virus cases below 500; current virus curbs maintained in greater Seoul
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'