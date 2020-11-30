KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SamsungSecu 39,450 DN 700
KG DONGBU STL 8,750 0
SKTelecom 237,500 UP 2,500
S&T MOTIV 49,600 DN 1,300
HyundaiElev 39,950 DN 200
SAMSUNG CARD 33,100 DN 850
BGF 4,680 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 20,750 DN 400
KT 24,250 UP 50
DONGSUH 34,000 UP 1,500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL159000 UP2000
PanOcean 4,250 UP 140
LOTTE TOUR 16,750 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 120,500 DN 2,000
LG Uplus 11,950 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,300 DN 2,700
KT&G 82,500 DN 1,900
DHICO 16,750 DN 350
LG Display 15,250 DN 500
Kangwonland 22,450 DN 750
NAVER 277,500 DN 7,000
Kakao 368,000 DN 5,000
NCsoft 810,000 DN 12,000
DongwonF&B 178,000 UP 500
NamhaeChem 8,650 UP 20
DSME 27,050 DN 200
DSINFRA 8,170 DN 170
DWEC 3,500 DN 30
Donga ST 87,400 UP 1,500
SamsungEng 13,650 DN 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,300 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 361,500 DN 5,000
KEPCO KPS 29,050 DN 200
LGH&H 1,514,000 DN 19,000
LGCHEM 800,000 DN 10,000
KEPCO E&C 16,500 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,800 DN 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 36,500 DN 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,800 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 85,500 DN 2,300
