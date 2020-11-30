KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Celltrion 340,000 UP 6,000
Huchems 24,350 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 103,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,900 0
KIH 74,100 DN 3,000
LOTTE Himart 31,450 DN 350
CJ CGV 22,900 UP 150
LIG Nex1 30,300 UP 300
Fila Holdings 41,300 DN 750
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,000 DN 4,500
HANWHA LIFE 2,065 DN 35
AMOREPACIFIC 179,000 DN 4,500
LF 14,700 0
FOOSUNG 9,640 UP 100
SK Innovation 173,000 DN 6,500
POONGSAN 27,400 UP 450
Hansae 16,700 0
LG HAUSYS 75,500 DN 2,800
Youngone Corp 29,900 DN 300
KOLON IND 41,600 UP 1,150
HanmiPharm 358,500 UP 2,000
BNK Financial Group 5,630 DN 50
emart 154,000 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY327 00 DN1700
KOLMAR KOREA 45,000 DN 300
HANJINKAL 75,000 UP 300
DoubleUGames 58,400 DN 400
CUCKOO 95,800 DN 500
COSMAX 95,300 DN 2,900
MANDO 48,500 UP 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 786,000 DN 13,000
INNOCEAN 58,300 UP 400
Doosan Bobcat 30,050 DN 850
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,100 UP 50
Netmarble 125,000 DN 3,500
ORION 118,500 DN 500
BGF Retail 125,500 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 426,000 DN 8,000
HDC-OP 20,050 DN 500
WooriFinancialGroup 9,830 DN 370
(END)
