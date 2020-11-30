Go to Contents Go to Navigation

13 more USFK-affiliated individuals infected with coronavirus

All News 16:11 November 30, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- Eleven American service members and two dependents have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival in South Korea this month, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.

Four service members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on U.S. government-chartered flights, while the others arrived here on commercial flights via Incheon International Airport, west of the capital, according to the U.S. military.

Seven of them tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, while the others were confirmed to have contracted the virus on their second mandatory test.

All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and are quarantined for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.

The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related coronavirus infections to 382.

Seen in this file photo is a gate of the U.S. base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

