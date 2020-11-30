Doosan Heavy to build Lao hydropower plant
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., South Korea's top power equipment maker, said Monday that it has signed a deal with Korea Western Power Co. to build a hydropower plant in Laos.
Doosan Heavy Industries will complete the construction of the 728-megawatt hydropower plant in the middle Mekong river in Laos by 2029, the company said.
Doosan Heavy will provide key equipment and build the plant under a US$2.4 billion EPC system, which stands for engineering, procurement and construction.
The power plant builder will use the plant project as a chance to make a foray into the overseas market of key equipment for hydropower plants, it said.
